Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 78 cents to $65.49 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery fell 75 cents to $68.71 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.06 a gallon. June natural fell 10 cents to $3.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose 40 cents to $1,868 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 6 cents to $28.33 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.73 a pound.
The dollar fell to 108.87 Japanese yen from 109.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.2229 from $1.2160.