Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 14 cents to $66.21 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 22 cents to $68.87 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 3 cents to $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.05 a gallon. June natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.98 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $3.20 to $1,901.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 18 cents to $27.88 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $4.53 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.13 Japanese yen from 108.72 yen. The euro fell to $1.2192 from $1.2255.