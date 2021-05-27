Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 64 cents to $66.85 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose 59 cents to $69.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery was unchanged at $2.15 a gallon. June heating rose 1 cent to $2.06 a gallon. July natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.96 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $3.80 to $1,898.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 8 cents to $27.94 an ounce and July copper rose 12 cents to $4.66 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.79 Japanese yen from 109.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.2198 from $1.2192.