Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 39 cents to $69.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $71.49 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating was unchanged at $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $6.80 to $1,898.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $28.02 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $4.53 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.26 Japanese yen from 109.52 yen. The euro rose to $1.2195 from $1.2165.