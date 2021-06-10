Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 33 cents to $70.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $72.52 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $3.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 90 cents to $1,896.40 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $28.03 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.49 a pound.
The dollar fell to 109.43 Japanese yen from 109.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.2171 from $1.2179.