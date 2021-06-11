Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 62 cents to $70.91 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 17 cents to $72.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. July heating fell 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 15 cents to $3.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $16.80 to $1,879.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 12 cents to $28.15 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $4.54 a pound.
The dollar rose to 109.72 Japanese yen from 109.43 yen. The euro fell to $1.2104 from $1.2171.