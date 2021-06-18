Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 60 cents to $71.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 43 cents to $73.51 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents to $2.17 a gallon. July heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.09 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $3.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,769 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 11 cents to $25.97 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.16 a pound.
The dollar fell to 110.16 Japanese yen from 110.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.1872 from $$1.1913