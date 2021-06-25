Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 75 cents to $74.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 62 cents to $76.18 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents to $2.26 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. July natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $1.10 to $1,777.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $26.09 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar fell to 110.84 Japanese yen from 110.86 yen. The euro edged up to $1.1932 from $1.1930.