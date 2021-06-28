Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.14 to $72.91 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for August delivery fell $1.50 to $74.68 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 4 cents to $2.22 a gallon. July heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 12 cents to $3.62 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.90 to $1,780.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 13 cents to $26.22 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $4.28 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.55 Japanese yen from 110.84 yen. The euro fell to $1.1923 from $1.1932.