Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 46 cents to $74.10 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 39 cents to $75.16 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent to $2.28 a gallon. August heating fell 1 cent to $2.15 a gallon. August natural gas rose 8 cents to $3.75 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $4.70 to $1,805.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 1 cent to $26.24 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $4.32 a pound.
The dollar rose to 110.34 Japanese yen from 110.17 yen. The euro fell to $1.1858 from $1.1875.