Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

September 2, 2021, 9:03 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.40 to $69.99 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.44 to $73.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 5 cents to $2.16 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.17 a gallon. October natural gas rose 3 cents to $4.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $4.50 to $1,811.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 30 cents to $23.92 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.97 Japanese yen from 109.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1875 from $1.1846.

