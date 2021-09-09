Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

September 9, 2021, 7:18 PM
1 min read

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $1.16 to $68.14 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for November delivery fell $1.15 to $71.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 3 cents to $2.10 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.11 a gallon. October natural rose 12 cents to $5.03 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $6.50 to $1,800 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 12 cents to $24.18 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.70 Japanese yen from 110.23 yen. The euro rose to $1.1830 from $1.1823.

Top Stories

DOJ sues Texas over abortion law

19 minutes ago

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

3 hours ago

New federal rule to require businesses with 100+ employees mandate vaccinations

1 hour ago

Texas governor facing backlash for abortion, rape comments

Sep 08, 3:52 PM

Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

41 minutes ago

Top Stories

Texas governor facing backlash for abortion, rape comments

Sep 08, 3:52 PM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

3 hours ago

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

Biden Justice Department expected to sue Texas over abortion law: Source

Sep 08, 11:44 PM

Polar bears are inbreeding due to melting sea ice, scientists say

Sep 08, 7:01 PM

Top Stories

Texas governor facing backlash for abortion, rape comments

Sep 08, 3:52 PM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

3 hours ago

Biden Justice Department expected to sue Texas over abortion law: Source

Sep 08, 11:44 PM

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

Polar bears are inbreeding due to melting sea ice, scientists say

Sep 08, 7:01 PM

Top Stories

Texas governor facing backlash for abortion, rape comments

Sep 08, 3:52 PM

11-year-old girl played dead to escape Florida massacre

3 hours ago

Biden Justice Department expected to sue Texas over abortion law: Source

Sep 08, 11:44 PM

4 killed in random Florida shooting

Sep 09, 11:59 AM

Polar bears are inbreeding due to melting sea ice, scientists say

Sep 08, 7:01 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events