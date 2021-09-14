Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

September 14, 2021, 7:34 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 1 cent to $70.46 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 9 cents to $73.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October heating oil was unchanged at $2.16 a gallon. October natural rose 3 cents to $5.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $12.70 to $1,807.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 9 cents to $23.89 an ounce and December copper fell 5 cents to $4.32 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.63 Japanese yen from 110.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1808 from $1.1804.

