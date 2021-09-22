Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

September 22, 2021, 7:32 PM
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $1.67 to $72.23 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose $1.83 to $76.19 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.12 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.21 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $4.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 60 cents to $1,778.80 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 30 cents to $22.91 an ounce and December copper rose 12 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.23 yen. The euro fell to $1.1692 from $1.1729.

