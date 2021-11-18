Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 65 cents to $79.01 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 96 cents to $81.24 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $2.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.38 a gallon. December natural gas rose 8 cents to $4.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.80 to $1,861.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 27 cents to $24.90 an ounce and December copper rose 3 cents to $4.30 a pound.

The dollar rose to 114.27 Japanese yen from 114.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.1370 from $1.1315.