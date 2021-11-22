Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 65 cents to $76.75 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 81 cents to $79.70 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 5 cents to $2.26 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.33 a gallon. December natural gas fell 28 cents to $4.79 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $45.30 to $1,806.30 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 48 cents to $24.30 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $4.40 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.96 Japanese yen from 113.94 yen. The euro rose to $1.1231 from $1.1288.