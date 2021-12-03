Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 24 cents to $66.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 21 cents to $69.88 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 2 cents to $1.95 a gallon. January heating oil was flat at $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.13 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $21.20 to $1,783.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 17 cents to $22.48 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.27 a pound.
The dollar fell to 112.63 Japanese yen from 113.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.1312 from $1.1297.