Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 31 cents to $72.36 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 38 cents to $75.82 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.26 a gallon. January natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose 80 cents to $1,785.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 9 cents to $22.43 an ounce and March copper rose 5 cents to $4.39 a pound.
The dollar rose to 113.67 Japanese yen from 113.64 yen. The euro rose to $1.1349 from $1.1263.