Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 41 cents to $75.98 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 34 cents to $78.94 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.37 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $2.10 to $1,810.90 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 13 cents to $23.12 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.43 a pound.
The dollar fell to 114.83 Japanese yen from 114.92 yen. The euro fell to $1.1302 from $1.1326.