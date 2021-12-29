Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 58 cents to $76.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 29 cents to $79.23 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 4 cents to $4.02 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $5.10 to $1,805.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 26 cents to $22.86 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.
The dollar rose to 114.97 Japanese yen from 114.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1344 from $1.1302.