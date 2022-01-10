Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 67 cents to $78.23 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 88 cents to $80.87 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery fell 2 cents to $2.28 a gallon. February heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.49 a gallon. February natural gas rose 16 cents to $4.08 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $1.40 to $1,798.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 5 cents to $22.46 an ounce and March copper fell 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.
The dollar fell to 115.22 Japanese yen from 115.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1324 from $1.1362.