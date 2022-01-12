Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.42 to $82.64 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 95 cents to $84.67 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 3 cents to $2.39 a gallon. February heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.59 a gallon. February natural gas rose 61 cents to $4.86 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $8.80 to $1,827.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 40 cents to $23.21 an ounce and March copper rose 15 cents to $4.58 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.40 Japanese yen from 115.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1450 from $1.1366.