Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 74 cents to $86.61 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 62 cents to $89.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.52 a gallon. February heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 24 cents to $4.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery fell $36.60 to $1,793.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell $1.13 to $22.68 an ounce and March copper fell 9 cents to $4.42 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.31 Japanese yen from 114.55 yen. The euro fell to $1.1142 from $1.1254.