Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 21 cents to $86.82 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose 69 cents to $90.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 2 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $2.79 a gallon. March natural gas rose 36 cents to $4.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $7.60 to $1,786.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 38 cents to $22.30 an ounce and March copper fell 11 cents to $4.31 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.23 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.1146 from $1.1142.