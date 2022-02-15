Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $3.39 to $92.07 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $3.20 to $93.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 11 cents to $2.67 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 11 cents to $4.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $13.20 to $1,856.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 51 cents to $23.34 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.53 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.63 Japanese yen from 115.65 yen. The euro rose to $1.1360 from $1.1297.