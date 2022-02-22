Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.28 to $92.35 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.45 to $96.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.60 to $1,907.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 32 cents to $24.31 an ounce and March copper fell 1 cent to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.07 Japanese yen from 114.77 yen. The euro rose to $1.1334 from $1.1319.