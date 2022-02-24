Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 71 cents to $92.81 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.24 to $99.08 a barrel, while the more heavily traded Brent crude contract for May delivery rose $1.37 to $95.42 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.77 a gallon. March heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas fell 5 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $15.90 to $1,926.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $24.69 an ounce and March copper fell 2 cents to $4.46 a pound.
The dollar rose to 115.70 Japanese yen from 114.98 yen. The euro fell to $1.1189 from $1.1306.