Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $4.13 to $95.72 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $3.06 to $100.99 a barrel, while the more heavily traded May contract rose $3.85 to $97.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 7 cents to $2.80 a gallon. March heating oil rose 16 cents to $3.01 a gallon. April natural gas fell 7 cents to $4.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $13.10 to $1,900.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 35 cents to $24.37 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.45 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.89 Japanese yen from 115.59 yen. The euro fell to $1.1223 from $1.1264.