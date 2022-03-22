Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 36 cents to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 14 cents to $115.48 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.86 a gallon. April natural gas rose 29 cents $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1,921.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 41 cents to $24.90 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.70 a pound.
The dollar rose to 120.74 Japanese yen from 119.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1022 from $1.1017.