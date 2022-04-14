Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $2.70 to $106.95 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $2.92 to $111.70 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 9 cents to $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.85 a gallon. May natural gas rose 30 cents to $7.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $9.80 to $1,974.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 33 cents to $25.70 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.72 a pound.

The dollar rose to 125.99 Japanese yen from 125.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.0831 from $1.0886.