Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities, and foreign exchange levels
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 45 cents to $108.26 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 76 cents to $110.90 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent to $3.66 a gallon. June heating oil fell 16 cents to $4.04 a gallon. June natural gas rose 37 cents to $8.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $6.90 to $1,875.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 4 cents to $22.44 an ounce and July copper fell 5 cents to $4.29 a pound.
The dollar rose to 130.40 Japanese yen from 128.87 yen. The euro fell to $1.0519 from $1.0613.