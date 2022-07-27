Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $2.28 to $97.26 a barrel Wednesday

Brent crude for September delivery rose 93 cents to $107.55 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 7 cents to $3.44 a gallon. August heating oil rose 13 cents to $3.73 a gallon. August natural gas fell 31 cents to $8.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $1.40 to $1,719.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 7 cents to $18.60 an ounce and September copper rose 5 cents to $3.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.70 Japanese yen from 136.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.019 from $1.012.