Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 90 cents to $76.09 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 19 cents to $79.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 4 cents to $2.22 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.06 a gallon. January natural gas fell 52 cents to $5.33 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $27.70 to $1,825.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose $1.07 to $24.27 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.50 Japanese yen from 136.99 yen. The euro rose to $1.0620 from $1.0604.