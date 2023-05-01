Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.12 to $75.66 a barrel Friday

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.12 to $75.66 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.02 to $79.31 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 2 cents $2.55 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $6.90 to $1,992.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery was unchanged at $25.23 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.93 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.48 Japanese yen from 136.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.0970 from $1.1017.