Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.97 to $72.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.05 to $76.96 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 9 cents $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.42 a gallon. June natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.10 to $1,984.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 1 cent to $23.90 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $3.75 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.61 Japanese yen from 136.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0838 from $1.0868.