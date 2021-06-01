Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Cloudera, AMC rise; Johnson & Johnson, Abbott fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Quanta Services Inc., up $1.10 to $96.45.

The infrastructure company's Luma Energy joint venture with Canadian Utilities Limited started operating Puerto Rico's power grid.

American Financial Group Inc., up $1.58 to $134.64.

The insurance company declared a one-time special dividend of $14 per share.

Cloudera Inc., up $3.07 to $15.93.

The data management and software company is being bought by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for about $5.3 billion.

Abbott Laboratories, down $10.86 to $105.79.

The medical device and diagnostics company cut its financial forecast for the year on lower demand for COVID-19 tests.

Johnson & Johnson, down $3.72 to $165.53.

The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 billion verdict in favor of women who claim they developed ovarian cancer from using the health care company's talc products.

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.09 to $60.46.

Energy companies benefited from rising prices for crude oil.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., up $5.92 to $32.04.

The movie theater operator announced a stock sale, raising $230.5 million.

Bank of America Corp., up 53 cents to $42.92.

Bank stocks rose along with bond yields, which allows banks to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.