Coca-Cola names CEO Quincey as its chairman

Coca-Cola Co. has named its president and CEO as chairman of the company's board.

James Quincey will become chairman and CEO following Coke's annual meeting in April.

The Atlanta company has already announced that longtime Coke executive Bryan Smith will become president and chief operations officer on Jan. 1.

Quincey replaces Muhtar Kent, who was Coke's chairman and CEO from 2009 to 2017 and continued as chairman after Quincey became CEO. Kent is retiring after a 41-year career with Coke.

Coke also announced Thursday that former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn of Georgia is leaving Coke's board after 22 years, including the last five years as its lead independent director.

The board tapped businesswoman Maria Elena Lagomasino as its new lead independent director. She has been on Coke's board since 2008.