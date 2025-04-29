Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”

Coca-Cola reports better-than-expected quarterly profit, says it can manage through tariffs

FILE -This is a shelf of Coca Cola 2 liter bottles at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE -This is a shelf of Coca Cola 2 liter bottles at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE -This is a shelf of Coca Cola 2 liter bottles at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE -This is a shelf of Coca Cola 2 liter bottles at a market in Homestead, Pa., on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Coca-Cola reported better-than-expected earnings in the first quarter and said the impact of tariffs on its business are likely to be “manageable.”

Coke and other beverage makers are facing a 25% tariff on the aluminum they use for cans, among other items. Last week, rival PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings expectations due to the impact of tariffs.

Revenue fell 2% to $11.1 billion in the January-March period, the company said Tuesday. That was in line with Wall Street’s expectations, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income rose 5% to $3.3 billion for the quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the Atlanta company earned 73 cents per share. That beat expectations of 72 cents.

Shares of Coca-Cola rose about 1% before the opening bell Tuesday.