Consumer prices, industrial production, retail sales

The Labor Department serves up its August reading of inflation at the consumer level Tuesday

September 13, 2021, 5:10 AM
2 min read

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

EYE ON INFLATION

The Labor Department serves up its August reading of inflation at the consumer level Tuesday.

Americans continue to face higher costs, reflected in sharp annual increases in the consumer price index going back to April. The July reading matched the year-over-year inflation rate of 5.4% in June, the largest annual jump since 2008. Economists predict the consumer price index’s annual increase was slightly lower last month at 5.3%.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

March 2.6

April 4.2

May 5.0

June 5.4

July 5.4

Aug. (est.) 5.3

Source: FactSet

MANUFACTURING BELLWETHER

The Federal Reserve issues its monthly tally of U.S. industrial production Wednesday.

Overall industrial production, which includes manufacturing, utilities and mining, posted a 0.9% increase in July, the biggest gain since March. On an annual basis, industrial production last month was 6.6% above its July 2020 level, but note quite back to its February 2020 pre-pandemic peak.

Industrial production, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 2.8

April 0.0

May 0.8

June 0.2

July 0.9

Aug. (est.) 0.4

Source: FactSet

SIZING UP RETAIL SALES

Economists predict American shoppers cut back their spending again last month.

The Commerce Department is expected to report Thursday that U.S. retail sales fell 1% in August. That would follow a 1.1% drop in July, when spending fell at stores that sell clothing, furniture and sporting goods. The summer pullback in retail sales coincides with a surge in cases of COVID-19 cases as the virus’ delta variant spread.

Retail sales, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

March 11.3

April 0.9

May -1.4

June 0.7

July -1.1

Aug. (est.) -1.0

Source: FactSet

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

2 hours ago

Ticket agent who helped Sept. 11 hijackers make flight finds forgiveness

Sep 10, 5:08 AM

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

Sep 13, 12:02 AM

Northern Idaho's anti-government streak hampers COVID fight

Sep 12, 12:26 PM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

2 hours ago

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain, flash flooding to parts of Gulf Coast

Sep 12, 3:00 PM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

Top Stories

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

2 hours ago

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Top Stories

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Vaccine mandate an 'appropriate response' to pandemic: Surgeon general

Sep 12, 10:37 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring heavy rain, flash flooding to parts of Gulf Coast

Sep 12, 3:00 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events