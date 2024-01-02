Corcept Therapeutics, PNM Resources fall; Valaris, Johnson & Johnson rise, Tuesday, 1/3/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: Corcept Therapeutics, PNM Resources fall; Valaris, Johnson & Johnson rise

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), down $27.90 to $729.02.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers said it is facing export restrictions to China from the Dutch government on certain machines.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU), down $3.60 to $115.49.

The web search company terminated its plan to buy JOYY's live-streaming operations in China.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $1.45 to $249.93.

Steep price cuts helped the electric vehicle maker increase its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by almost 20%.

Valaris Ltd. (VAL), up 71 cents to $69.28.

The offshore drilling services company announced a multi-year contract with Petrobras offshore Brazil.

Corcept Therapeutics Inc. (CORT), down $8.93 to $23.55.

The pharmaceutical company lost a patent dispute involving its Cushing's syndrome drug Korlym with Teva.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM), down $2.39 to $39.21.

Iberdrola's Avangrid unit is terminating its plan to buy the power company.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), up $3 to $159.74.

The world’s biggest maker of health care products declared a first-quarter dividend of $1.19 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 27 cents to $42.30.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.