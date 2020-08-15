Madison Square Garden Sports Corp.: Fiscal 4Q Earnings

NEW YORK -- Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS) on Friday reported a loss of $78.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $3.27. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $3.26 per share.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $182.4 million, or $7.62 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $603.3 million.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares have fallen 9.8% since the close of April 20, the first day of trading for its stock after it split with Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

This story has been corrected to show that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. shares have fallen 9.8% since April 20, its first day of trading after it split from Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., not 43% since the beginning of the year or 42% in the last 12 months.