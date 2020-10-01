Correction: Financial Markets-Stocks story

NEW YORK -- In a story September 29, 2020, which included information about Myovant Sciences’ potential prostate cancer drug, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the drug failed to meet multiple goals in a study. The drug failed to meet one of its goals within a broader late-stage study.