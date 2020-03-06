Correction: NerdWallet-Millennial Money-Understand Credit
In a story January 7, about understanding credit, The Associated Press — in an article supplied by the personal finance website NerdWallet — erroneously reported that employers are among those who can check applicants' credit scores. Employers can access only modified credit reports.