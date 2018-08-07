Correction: PepsiCo-CEO-Women-Glance story

In a story Aug. 6 story listing female CEO of S&P 500 companies, The Associated Press erroneously listed Margaret C. Whitman as the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. She stepped down from the role in January.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Female CEOs at S&P 500 companies

Female CEOs at S&P 500 companies

By The Associated Press

Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi is stepping down this year, winnowing further the already small number of women running S&P 500 companies. Of the 339 CEOs that have held the top job at an S&P 500 company for at least two years, only 16 were women, about 5 percent.

Following is a list of those who remain:

Ventas Inc.

Debra, A. Cafaro

———

General Motors Co.

Mary T. Barra

———

General Dynamics Corp.

Phebe N. Nivakovic

———

Duke Energy Corp.

Lynn J. Good

———

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Marilyn A. Hewson

———

IBM Corp.

Virginia M. Rometty

———

Synchrony Financial

Margaret M. Keane

———

Mylan

Heather Bresch

———

Sempra Energy

Debra L. Reed

———

Ross Stores Inc.

Barbara Rentler

———

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Lisa T. Su

———

KeyCorp

Beth E. Mooney

———

Ulta Beauty Inc.

Mary N. Dillon

———

Alliant Energy Corp.

Patricia L. Kampling

———

American Water Works Co.

Susan N. Story.