Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story

In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.