In a story published May 25, 2022, about Starbucks and unionization, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of stores and workers that could be represented by a union. There are 268 Starbucks stores employing 7,244 workers that have petitioned the government to hold union elections, not 85 Starbucks stores employing 7,444 workers that have already voted to unionize.
Correction: Starbucks-Union-Bargaining story
