Correction: Starbucks-Union-Vote story

In a story published Dec. 9, 2021, and in prior stories on the same topic, The Associated Press erroneously reported that a Starbucks store in Buffalo was the first to unionize in the company’s history. The United Food and Commercial Workers union represented workers at six stores in the Seattle area for several years in the 1980s.