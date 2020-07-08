Correction: Virus Outbreak-Business Fallout story
In a story July 7, 2020, about business-related fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, The Associated Press erroneously reported Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is working on a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The drug, REGN-COV2, is a double antibody combination being studied for potential treatment and prevention of the disease, not a vaccine.