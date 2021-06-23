CureVac founder withdraws candidacy for supervisory board

German biotech company CureVac says its founder has withdrawn his candidacy for the supervisory board for health reasons

German biotech company CureVac said Wednesday that its founder has withdrawn his candidacy for the supervisory board for health reasons.

Dr. Ingmar Hoerr, one of the leading scientists in the development of mRNA technology, was the company’s founding chief executive and later chairman. He suffered a serious stroke in March 2020.

CureVac said that Hoerr “has stated continuing health problems, which do not allow him to resume his duties.”

The company announced disappointing interim results for its coronavirus vaccine earlier this month and the future of the mRNA-based shot is unclear.

Similar technology is used by rivals Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech in vaccines that have been widely authorized for use against COVID-19.