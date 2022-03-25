Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Cutera, Titan rise; Huntsman, General Motors fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Titan International Inc., up 72 cents to $15.75.

The wheel and tire supplier entered into a three-year deal to supply farm wheels and tires to CNH Industrial.

Cutera Inc., up $9.31 to $54.93.

The maker of laser skin treatments said the FDA cleared its AviClear device for the treatment of acne.

Tilray Brands Inc., up $1.59 to $8.56.

The cannabis company gained ground on news that the U.S. House of Representatives will consider a measure to legalize the drug.

Dexcom Inc., up $12.58 to $480.97.

The medical device maker announced a four-for-one stock split.

Huntsman Corp., down $4.48 to $35.98.

The chemical company said shareholders voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees, forgoing candidates from investor Starboard Value.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., up 49 cents to $22.59.

The home goods retailer reached a cooperation agreement with billionaire investor Ryan Cohen.

General Motors Co., down 70 cents to $43.65.

The automaker is shutting down a pickup truck factory in Indiana for two weeks because a computer chip shortage.

Bank of America Corp., up 66 cents to $43.73.

Banks gained ground along with rising bond yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.