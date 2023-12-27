Cytokinetics, New York Times rise; Iovance Biotherapeutics fall, Wednesday, 12/27/2023
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Cytokinetics Inc. (CYTK), up $37.74 to $83.45.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential heart condition treatment.
Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), up 51 cents to $2.70.
The biopharmaceutical company’s delivery system for its cancer drug Udenyca received U.S. regulatory approval.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), down $1.66 to $7.23.
The biopharmaceutical company is pausing a study on a potential lung cancer treatment because of a potential safety issue.
T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), up $1.10 to $157.93.
The wireless carrier is issuing just over 48.7 million shares of its stock to SoftBank as part of a merger deal with Sprint.
Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), up 87 cents to $180.72.
The automaker's production and sales reportedly jumped in November.
Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 47 cents to $42.38.
The gold producer’s stock rose along with prices for the precious metal.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 38 cents to $43.21.
The copper mining company’s stock gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
New York Times Co. (NYT), up $1.28 to $47.39.
The company filed a federal lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, seeking to end the practice of using its stories to train chatbots.